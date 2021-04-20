Pharmacy trying again with COVID vaccine

One day after a pharmacy in Scranton started administering the J&J vaccine last week, the CDC put a pause on it, but now the pharmacy has Moderna shots.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 was at Valley Care Pharmacy last week for its first day administering the COVID vaccine, but the pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton had only the Johnson and Johnson shot.

"When I came in that morning, it was very upsetting because I had over 150 scheduled for that week to get them vaccinated. So they were depending on me, and once again, it was just a letdown," pharmacist Karen Spataro said.

Now a week later, the pharmacy is trying again, this time with Moderna. Spataro found out last Friday she was going to be given 200 of the Moderna shots, and that shipment arrived Tuesday morning.

"Oh, I was never so happy to see the UPS guy in my life. It was exciting. They obviously know what they have, so when he arrived at the door, he was like, 'Oh, it's the package you've been waiting for,'" she said.

Spataro and two of her nurse friends spent Tuesday morning calling all of the patients who had appointments last week that were canceled. Newswatch 16 was there for the first person to come in and get it, 25-year-old Nick Ksiazek, who hopes it prevents him from getting COVID-19.

"I would hate to give it to someone who was going to have a bad reaction to it or could possibly lose their life or have severe side effects, so I'm just doing my part to help out," he said.

Spataro tells Newswatch 16 with last week's news about the Johnson and Johnson shot. Now some people are having second thoughts about getting the vaccine.

"There's concerns regarding all of the shots, so we just walk them through the process. Our part is to ensure they're safe and they're healthy."

Valley Care Pharmacy will also be able to give patients their second dose of Moderna even if you did not receive your first dose at the pharmacy if this location is more convenient.