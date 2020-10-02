Iconic treats for Valentine's Day

One of the most popular candy shops in our area is getting ready for a big day on Friday.

THROOP, Pa. — When the holiday season is over, things don't quiet down for the chocolate industry. It's right on to Valentine's Day.

Chocolate is a good industry to be in any time of year, but this week it's especially festive at Gertrude Hawk.

"We try to put as many hearts and pinks and whites throughout the store because it gives the guys a little bit more of that love feeling to splurge," said store manager Pamela Price.

In Throop, at the one of more than 40 Gertrude Hawk chocolates locations, employees are prepping for a busy week -- the week of Valentine's Day.

"They are so happy, they are overwhelmed. They love the smell of chocolate, immediately when they walk through the door, they say, 'Gosh, that smells amazing.'"

Gift boxes are wrapped, tied perfectly with bows. Hearts are everywhere you look, and the strawberries are being dipped. In fact, employees say they'll sell over 300 pounds of berries just this week.

"This isn't busy to us. This is a nice steady flow which we love. No, this isn't busy. Busy is when crowds come through the door and that will happen in the next couple of days," Price said.

Still, the door keeps opening and customers are getting a head start on the holiday. And they are greeted by Gertrude Hawk's bestselling item no matter what the holiday.

"Smidgens, always smidgens. Peanut butter smidgens are the number one selling."

5-year-old Carson and his mom did get some smidgens but they came specifically for the chocolate lady bugs.

"We're going to say Carson caught the love bug for his friends. This is something we did a couple of years ago and this is the first year at his new school," Kaela Barchak said.