Vaccines and pictures with Santa in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Wright Center in Scranton combined holiday spirit with public health on Friday.
Kids were able to get their pictures taken with Santa along with their COVID vaccines.
Employees at The Wright Center say they've seen an uptick in kids getting their shots since it was made available.
"It's a great thing that we have both Santa for them to see but it's even better to see them be brave and come in to get the shot. I hear from most of them that their friends had it so they're super excited and they know they're doing what needs to be done to stop the spread of covid," said Amber Bello, with The Wright Center.
Another vaccine clinic will be held on Sunday at Mid Valley Practice in Jermyn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lackawanna County.
