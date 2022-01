Officials are now requiring spectators to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend indoor sporting events on campus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Heading to the University of Scranton to watch a game?

Don't forget your vaccination card!

That policy went into effect at the men's basketball game against Susquehanna.