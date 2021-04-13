Vaccine pause affecting pharmacies

A pharmacist in Scranton went from feeling relieved to disappointed in the span of 24 hours. She just started giving out the J&J shot yesterday.

The mood was much different at Valley Care Pharmacy in Scranton compared to just 24 hours before, when Newswatch 16 was There for the pharmacy's first day of administering the COVID- vaccine.

"It's very disheartening. After the high from yesterday and getting everybody through the doors and getting vaccine in the arms, it was just an overwhelming feeling this morning," said Karen Spataro, the pharmacist at Valley Care.

Like hundreds of other providers in Pennsylvania, Spataro woke up to an alert from the Department of Health instructing her to stop giving out the Johnson & Johnson shot after six women in the U.S. developed blood clots.

So instead of a day fully booked with vaccine appointments, Spataro and her staff spent the day on the phone, explaining to customers why their appointments were canceled.

"They were just so excited yesterday to get an appointment, and now, one day later, to get this notification, it's gut-wrenching for them as well," said Spataro.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of all the shots given out in the U.S. so far. But for places like Valley Care Pharmacy relying entirely on the Johnson & Johnson supply, this news really hurt.

"I'm just going to wait and be as eager as I was and continue the process, if it's not Johnson & Johnson, to get Moderna or Pfizer. We're going to continue. We're not just going to sit back and wait," said Spataro.

At DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore, the impact is much smaller.

There's enough supply of the Moderna vaccine on hand to make up for the doses that can't be used right now.

"We had about 20 people scheduled to get Johnson & Johnson today. So the first thing this morning, we were able to change their appointments so they would get Moderna vaccine today," said pharmacist Tom DePietro.