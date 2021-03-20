Vaccine clinic in Lackawanna County

Hometown Health Care organized the clinic at North Pocono High School.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — More people were able to get their shots in part of Lackawanna County.

Hometown Health Care hosted a vaccine clinic at North Pocono High School in Covington Township.

All the vaccines were given free of charge.

Anyone eligible for the immunization can complete a pre-registration form on the company's website.

If you're over 65 and live in Lackawanna County, you can sign up online or call 211.

Folks said the process was quick and easy.

"Smooth, real smooth. No hold up at any part. Just straight in, get your shot, sit down for 10 minutes, and you're good to go. Everybody should get one. There's no reason not to," said Joe Miles of Throop.

Hometown Health Care plans to have another vaccine clinic sometime in the next two weeks in Lackawanna County.