Vaccine clinic continues in Lackawanna County despite dwindling demand

DUNMORE, Pa. — Organizers of a vaccine clinic in Lackawanna County say demand for the shots is dwindling.
DiPietro's Pharmacy hosted a clinic at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore on Sunday.
Appointments were recommended, but workers also accommodated walk-ins.
Officials say the last time they hosted a clinic, workers got shots in the arms of more than 500 people.
Only about 50 shots were given out on Sunday.
Health care workers say if you have any hesitancy about getting the vaccine, you should talk to your doctor.