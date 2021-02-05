Vaccine clinic continues in Lackawanna County despite dwindling demand

About 50 shots were given out on Sunday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Organizers of a vaccine clinic in Lackawanna County say demand for the shots is dwindling.

DiPietro's Pharmacy hosted a clinic at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore on Sunday.

Appointments were recommended, but workers also accommodated walk-ins.

Officials say the last time they hosted a clinic, workers got shots in the arms of more than 500 people.

Only about 50 shots were given out on Sunday.