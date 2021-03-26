Vaccination clinic to be held in Lackawanna County

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Appointments are being taken for a vaccination clinic next week in Lackawanna County.

The clinic will be Wednesday, March 31, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton.

Hometown Health Care of NEPA will be giving out 3,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people eligible under Phase 1A.

To make an appointment, you can check out the registration link here.

You can also send an email to hometownhealthcareNEPA@gmail.com to receive a link to the registration form.