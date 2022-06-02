Vacant house burns in Scranton

Investigators are calling a fire early Thursday morning at a vacant house in Scranton suspicious.

The vacant house on North Lincoln Avenue went up before 5 Thursday morning. A viewer sent a photo of the fire to Newswatch 16.

Crews knocked it down quickly.

Nearby homes were evacuated but the flames did not spread.

Fire officials say the home has been vacant for about a year.

There's no word what caused the fire here in Scranton.

