One year later: Scranton bar ready for New Year's Eve celebration after 2021 fire

The V-spot Bar in Scranton prepares for its New Year's Eve party after a fire last year had them shut down for the first few weeks of 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This weekend the Vspot bar on Providence road in Scranton is looking to end 2022 much differently than it started, after a fire on New Year's Eve, 2021 canceled its News Year's Eve party and left the popular bar closed for several weeks.

"Our cook was the hero, he caught wind of it, caught the smoke in the back he was just prepping and sure enough that shut us down for a good couple weeks," said John Casper, bartender.

Casper says this year's News Year's eve party will feature the local band Dance Hall Devils who were set to play when the fire happened.

"Last year was going to be their first New Year's Eve here or their second new years eve here and you know the fire happened so that kind of threw a wrench in that plan so this is going to be a little bit of redemption," said Casper. "I think a lot of people are really excited to see them come back and they always have you know probably the best crowd here."

The V-Spot is expecting a few hundred people this weekend and Casper says their staff is prepared.

"There's six friendly faces behind the bar and tons of people invested in you having a good time so we up stock and we get ready by having our people involved," said Casper.

In anticipation of a night of fun and lots of dancing, Casper says they are ready for whoever wants to join them in bringing in the new year.

"Redemption arc of course," said Casper. "It's always a good thing to get back up after something tragic happens and I think that's a great way to end this year and start the new one."