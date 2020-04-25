UPDATE: Police searching for suspect in Scranton Shooting

Police believe a dispute on social media sparked the shooting.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are searching for the suspected shooter in Saturday's shooting in Scranton.

Police say Sakirn Oluwafemi, 16, shot Isiah Montgomery, 20, Saturday afternoon at a home on Cornell Street in Scranton. The shooting happened after a dispute on social media, according to police.

Police charged Oluwafemi is charged with aggravated assault.

According to Scranton police, Oluwafemi is considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking for assistance in finding him, and any information can be sent to Scranton Police Department’s social media pages or by calling 911 or 570-348-4134.

Original Story:

One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton's West side.

Police were called to a home along the 10000 block of Cornell Street around 4:00 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Scranton's police chief says that a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Then, officers shifted their focus to searching for the suspect.

Officers wearing tactical gear were seen going into a home on the 1300 block of Lafayette Street some time after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not said if they have made an arrest yet.

