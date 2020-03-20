x
UPDATE: COLTS buses to run on Saturday schedule

With ridership down, transportation officials have made changes to the bus schedules.
SCRANTON, Pa. — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will run on Saturday schedules beginning on Monday, March 23.

All fixed-route buses will run on Saturday schedules with a few modifications and exceptions. The Saturday schedules are in effect Monday through Saturday and until further notice.

COLTS announced Monday it will suspend its Fixed-Route fares beginning Wednesday through April 10.

Shared Ride will run dialysis, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, and ADA trips.

COLTS executive director Bob Fiume said ridership has decreased by 50 percent in the last two weeks.