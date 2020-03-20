UPDATE: COLTS buses to run on Saturday schedule

With ridership down, transportation officials have made changes to the bus schedules.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will run on Saturday schedules beginning on Monday, March 23.

All fixed-route buses will run on Saturday schedules with a few modifications and exceptions. The Saturday schedules are in effect Monday through Saturday and until further notice.

COLTS announced Monday it will suspend its Fixed-Route fares beginning Wednesday through April 10.

Shared Ride will run dialysis, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, and ADA trips.