UPDATE: COLTS buses to run on Saturday schedule, suspends fares

With ridership down, transportation officials have made changes to the bus schedules.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will run on Saturday schedules beginning on Monday, March 23.

All fixed-route buses will run on Saturday schedules with a few modifications and exceptions. The Saturday schedules are in effect Monday through Saturday and until further notice.

Fares are also temporarily suspended, and it begins Wednesday, March 25.

This is all part of the social distancing movement.

COLTS says it will keep drivers safe because they won't handle potentially contaminated money, or help passengers with passes.

The move allows drivers to remain at a safe distance from passengers, and keep the buses running, so people could get to important destinations like work, food shopping, and medical appointments.

Shared Ride will run dialysis, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, and ADA trips.