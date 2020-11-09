x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County

University of Scranton shifting to online classes

The university president made the online announcement Friday.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting next Wednesday, the University of Scranton will switch to online learning for two weeks.

University of Scranton President Fr. Scott Pilarz posted a video to the University's website asking students to further restrict movements on-and off-campus.

Also beginning Friday, students living in university housing should remain on campus. Visitation is prohibited meaning only students who live in a particular room, apartment, or hall may be present.

Classes will meet Monday and Tuesday next week, then switch to remote education. A handful of labs will still meet.

Student testing will switch from random testing to a more targeted approach. Students will receive an email with specific details.

University President Scott R. Pilarz, S.J., sent a message today about necessary changes to in-person instruction as part of the University's pandemic response. Watch below. #RoyalsSafeTogether

Posted by University of Scranton on Friday, September 11, 2020