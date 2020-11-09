University of Scranton shifting to online classes

The university president made the online announcement Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting next Wednesday, the University of Scranton will switch to online learning for two weeks.

University of Scranton President Fr. Scott Pilarz posted a video to the University's website asking students to further restrict movements on-and off-campus.

Also beginning Friday, students living in university housing should remain on campus. Visitation is prohibited meaning only students who live in a particular room, apartment, or hall may be present.

Classes will meet Monday and Tuesday next week, then switch to remote education. A handful of labs will still meet.

Student testing will switch from random testing to a more targeted approach. Students will receive an email with specific details.