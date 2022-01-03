University of Scranton students have new space to help those in need

Arrupe House is set up to help those in the community and the university who are struggling.

SCRANTON, Pa. — University of Scranton students who volunteer with the university's Center for Service and Social Justice now have a new place to work from. A ceremony was held Tuesday to officially open the Arrupe House on the corner of Clay Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Shannon Everton says they never had an official space to organize meals or projects until now.

"It's a new home. We consider it as a home instead of a university building that students can come to and feel welcome and accepted and get involved and meet other people."

The house is named after Fr. Pedro Arrupe, S.J., who believed everyone should offer a helping hand to those in need.

That's the goal of the student volunteers. They've organized several programs to support the Community Intervention Center and Friends of the Poor, among others.

"We are very passionate about food insecurity and we know there's a lot of that in the community so our We Care program makes meals for members of the community," said junior Brandon Dagrosa.

Arrupe House is set up to help those in the community who are struggling but the students also know that their fellow classmates may need help as well.

"For students, we know it's very expensive to get groceries and we know that they don't always have the ability to get these resources so we have to acknowledge that and serve others," Dagrosa said.

The house will also allow the group to expand its community service efforts, including crafting for a cause, creating items to make people smile

"We think it's so important to just do more and to care about each other but also the people who are out there in the community," Everton said. "Sometimes the university can feel small and we have to look out to the people around us and extend our love to them as well."

The food pantry is available to university faculty and students during the school year Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.