Lackawanna County has 7 cases of the coronavirus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — As of Tuesday, March 24, more than 600 people have now tested positive for the Coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

74 people in our area have tested positive.

Lackawanna County has 7 cases, and officials with the University of Scranton say a student had tested positive for the virus.

The announcement was made in a letter.

Monroe County has 43 cases, and Luzerne County has 10.

Wayne, Pike, Schuylkill, and Centre counties each have three.