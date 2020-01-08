University of Scranton sets COVID guidelines for students

The University is requesting international students and students from COVID hot zone states, to quarantine for 14 days as the start of classes resume.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's quiet on the campus of the University of Scranton but in just a few weeks, it will look a lot different.

The university is set to resume classes on August 17th with some courses taught in person and others online.

Incoming freshman Michelle Moran from New Jersey came to Scranton this weekend to get familiar with the campus and the city.

She says the university has posted its COVID protocols and guidelines called "Royals Safe Together" on its website.

"So, they basically are telling us that we're doing social distancing on campus. We have to wear a mask if we're out in any common areas. We're going to be staying in our dorm with our roommates,” said Moran.

Students living on campus move-in date will be the weekend of August 15th and 16th.

That move-in will be staggered to reduce the number of people in the buildings at any one time.

Students living off-campus can move in at any time.

However, international students and students coming from states deemed to be hot zones are asked to quarantine in Pennsylvania for 14 days.

"I think that's a great idea to quarantine before anything so that you don't risk infecting people,” said Moran.

John McCane from New York lives in an apartment on Clay Avenue and is going to be senior at the U.

He stayed in Scranton when the pandemic hit.

"We've been getting a lot of updates from the school about what they're trying to do. They've been really helpful, trying to do as much as they can to help us out,” said McCane.

Sports at the University of Scranton have also been impacted by the pandemic, the school's athletic conference, Landmark, postponed all fall sports through the end of the year.

McCane is on the soccer team and is disappointed he likely won't get to play during his senior season.