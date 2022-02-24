University of Scranton to relax mask rules

A university in Lackawanna County will relax masking requirements for students, faculty, and staff starting Monday, February 28.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton will relax masking requirements for students, faculty, and staff starting Monday, February 28.

Fully vaccinated and boosted members of the community are no longer required to wear masks indoors except in classrooms, labs, shared offices, and campus liturgies.

All on-campus guests and those who are unvaccinated must wear higher-grade masks indoors.

Booster shots are also required for those eligible to un-mask at the University of Scranton.