University of Scranton radio station celebrates 30 years

The student-run radio station celebrated its 30-year anniversary Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton's radio station is celebrating a special anniversary.

WUSR officially hit the airwaves 30 years ago.

It's run, and DJ'd by students of the communications and media program.

Students say the radio station gives them a chance to do something really special.

"We all have a story to tell; we all have music that we listen to, and the fact that we're able to share our story and our music with all of northeastern Pennsylvania is just something so cool and so special," said Sam Durante, WUSR 99.5 DJ, and University of Scranton junior.

University officials say a lot has changed in the 30 years they've been on air, but the biggest change is how people listen to the radio.