University of Scranton holds pysanky egg workshop

SCRANTON, Pa. — While it might not be St. Patrick's Day yet, some are already preparing for Easter.

A workshop showing people how to decorate Ukrainian Easter eggs was held at the University of Scranton.

Pysanky eggs are eggs decorated with Ukrainian folk art using wax to design.

Artists use various symbols with special meanings throughout the ages.

This was the first in a series of workshops led by Amelia Randich, a professor at the University of Scranton with Ukrainian heritage.

"They learn a folk art for a country that's going through a lot right now. And I think historically, pysanka have been a form of prayer. So it's almost like getting a group of people together with the same mindset of thinking about a country that's imperil," said Amelia Randich, Assistant Professor of Microbiology, University of Scranton.

All the money from the workshop fees will be donated to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.