SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton announced its plans for in-person graduate and undergraduate ceremonies for the class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held on May 22 and May 23 at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Following Pennsylvania's current indoor capacity guidelines, a maximum of 2,500 people would be able to attend each ceremony at the arena.