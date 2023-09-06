University of Scranton, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine partner on health clinic

The Edward R. Leahy Jr. Clinic for the Uninsured will reopen to the public with enhanced learning opportunities for area undergraduate and medical students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the stroke of a pen, officials from the University of Scranton and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine become partners in health and education. The Edward R. Leahy Jr. clinic for the uninsured will provide medical services in a student-run model. Those services will be provided by undergraduate and medical students.

"Our missions are certainly distinct from each other but there's a lot in common as well. Our interest is in helping others," said University of Scranton President Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J.

"We want to inspire the young people of the region to consider their future in the compassionate blend of science and service that health professions provide as a career, a career that's really meaningful," said Dr. Julie Byerley, dean of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The University of Scranton operated the clinic for several years, offering a variety of programs until recently.

"During COVID, we had to take a break from that. We just didn't have the capacity to keep it running," Rev. Marina said.

Madison Gladfelter is a student at Geisinger's medical school. Gladfelter says she was part of a committee seeking a place to put the school's clinic when they found out about the Leahy Clinic sitting vacant.

"We could combine forces and we could open one and have all the equipment ready to go and already have a population that was in need of service," Gladfelter said.

The clinic will also offer mental health counseling and occupational and physical therapy. Gladfelter says she's looking forward to helping those who can't afford it and helping the next round of future medical students.

"We can also serve other students, pre-medical students who want to come up and give them mentorship and learn how to work in an interdisciplinary team together."

Work is already underway on the Leahy Medical Clinic inside McGurrin Hall on campus.

The clinic is expected to reopen in January.