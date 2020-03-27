Unique birthday celebration in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Social distancing might be in place but it's not stopping people from finding other ways to celebrate, including birthdays.

A drive by birthday party was held Friday in Lackawanna County for Charlotte Statsman.



Charlotte lives in South Abington Township and turned 6-years-old on Friday.



Since she couldn't celebrate with other friends, they found other ways to make her day special.



Friends drove by singing happy birthday and dropped off presents.



A very happy birthday to Charlotte from all of us at the News Station.