Underground vault opens up in Scranton

This marks the third city building shut down for unrelated vault issues.

Inspectors working for the city of Scranton shut down a building Monday morning after a hole opened in the sidewalk.

Those inspectors said it's an ongoing issue with an underground vault.

It's the third building to be shut down for a vault issue in just the past few weeks.

The hole in the sidewalk along the 500 block of Wyoming Avenue exposes an age-old problem in the Electric City.

The hole prompted the city to shut down this building that houses a church and a barber school.

If this sounds familiar, it's because two other downtown buildings have recently been shut down for unrelated vault problems—one on Linden Street and another along North Washington Avenue.

Routine inspections found that those vaults weren't safe.

In total, seven businesses have been forced to close because of the vaults and a few people had to leave their apartments.

Underground vaults are common in older cities like Scranton. They were often used to make deliveries easier on downtown streets. Now, they may be delivering problems.

And because some of these buildings have been around for a century or more, many of the vaults aren't mapped.

The city of Scranton is planning to reach out to building owners downtown to see how many vaults there may be, and which ones may be at risk.

City officials told Newswatch 16 they're planning to send a letter to building owners downtown asking them to report any vaults to the city.