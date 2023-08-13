Underground Railroad presentation held in Waverly

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly Community House on North Abington Road in Waverly Township held a presentation called 'Montrose, The Underground Railroad, and the Civil War Era.'
The program covered the history of Montrose, Susquehanna County, its connection to the Underground Railroad, and anti-slavery movements.
"I think it's really important because it's history that's the largest lost on a lot of people from this area. They don't realize that these small towns like Waverly and Montrose, they don't understand the role that they played in this important history that most are familiar with but don't have that local connection," said EJ Murphy, Destination Freedom Program Manager.
The presentation was free and open to the public; around 50 people attended in Lackawanna County.
