Folks from all over Lackawanna County came together Saturday for the 3rd annual Tyler Sitar Memorial Soccer Game at Schautz Stadium in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A memorial soccer game was held in Lackawanna County in honor of a young man who was killed in 2021.

This was the 3rd Tyler Sitar Memorial Soccer Game.

More than 100 people came out to Schautz Stadium in Dunmore to watch the alumni vs. current Dunmore boys varsity team game.

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin emceed the game.

The proceeds benefit the Tyler Sitar Memorial Scholarship Fund.