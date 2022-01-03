Two years of supply issues for bike shops

It's a shortage that has been going on since the very early days of the pandemic, and it doesn't seem to be easing any time soon.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Staying on top of inventory has always been a big part of Kyle Brazen's job at Cedar Bike Shop in Scranton, but for the last two years, it's become more important and more constant. Some bikes and certain parts are on backorder through 2024.

"We thought it'd be a two- or three-month shortage, and everything would go back to normal, but it's still carrying on."

Remember that massive bike boom from the spring of 2020 when there was nothing else to do but outdoor activities? That never let up.

"We're seeing a lot of people riding more than they've ever ridden in their life, so it's pretty exciting," said Eileen Conigliaro, a worker at Cedar Bike Shop.

It also makes keeping the shop stocked a difficult task.

"Pretty difficult when a customer comes in, and they want to buy a product, and you have to tell them, 'Oh, we can back order it for you, but it won't be in for a year.' Some people have a problem waiting," Brazen said.

If you look inside the bike shop on Pittston Avenue, you wouldn't think the shortage was still going on, but all the bikes on the floor right now were ordered about a year and a half ago.

"Anything we can get, we'll get. We'll place orders whenever it becomes available, we'll take it," Brazen said.

The shortage of new bikes has kept Bill Puchalski in the repair shop busy fixing up customers' old bikes. Winter is usually a slow time of year for him. But now?

"It's like a summer day," Puchalski said. "It's been the busiest February I can remember, and I've been doing this for close to 50 years."

New riders got a taste of what life on two wheels is like, and they're not turning back.

"This area is really lush with plenty of places to ride. We have the Heritage Trail right here, Lackawanna State Park. There's a little something for everyone," Conigliaro said. "It's almost like a hidden gem that everyone finally discovered."

Staff here are gearing up for an even busier spring and summer season. And with rising gas prices, they predict demand for electric bikes to soar.