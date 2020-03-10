x
Three taken to the hospital after crash in Lackawanna County

Fire crews had to work to free two people trapped inside a car following the wreck.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A road in Lackawanna County was closed for several hours following a crash Friday evening.

The wreck happened along Bear Creek Road in Thornhurst just after 7 p.m.

Officials say the car veered off the road and into the woods.

That road was closed while crews work to free two people trapped inside a car, that's according to fire officials.

Three people were taken to the hospital after the wreck. There's no word on their conditions.