Two students at same school awarded Coca Cola scholarships

The Abington Heights seniors are getting a big boost to cover the costs of college.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Coca Cola is one of the most recognizable names in all the world, and the Coca Cola Foundation gives out college scholarships to deserving high school students every year.

This year, two of those winners come from the same school.

"I'm going to Juniata College. I'm going to be a double major in international finance and philosophy, and then go on to law school," said Abington Heights senior Dan Cummins.

The other is Nina Sampogne. She's going to Penn State.

"I'm going pre-med with a major in biology and a minor in forensic science. I want to be a forsensic pathologist," Nina said.

Both Nina and Dan will have some help with their college costs. Each has won a $20,000 scholarship from the Coca Cola Foundation.

Coke says 93,000 high school students applied for the scholarships with 150 awarded across the entire country. Two at this one high school in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"They wanted to know everything that you do in the community, who you are as a person, how you are in school," Nina said.

Abington Heights is well known for its athletics, but to become a Coca Cola scholar, you need a wide range of extracurricular activities. In ninth grade, Nina started the school's dance team.

In tenth grade, Dan started an innovative tutoring program for students. Their legacies will live on here, long after they graduate.

Still, the scholarship process was long.

Once the field was whittled to about 2,000, the students were summoned for a face to face interview with the committee in Philadelphia. When they ran into each other there, it was the first time they realized both had made it pretty far.

"We were so excited to be in that moment and just be making history for our school," Nina said.

And it's a history and a school they are both very proud of.