Two nabbed with loaded gun near Scranton school

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people are in custody for having a loaded AK-47 on school property in Scranton.

Police say Luis Flores, 20, of Scranton, and a 16-year-old male from New York City were spotted Thursday afternoon walking behind the McNichols Plaza school.

Officers stopped them and found a loaded gun, a large-capacity magazine in a backpack, and a pistol in another bag.

Both are facing firearms charges, including possession of a weapon on school property.

Scranton School District Superintendent Missy McTiernan issued this statement:

"We are obviously concerned whenever weapons are present on or near school property. This matter is being handled by the Scranton Police Department and the district is fully cooperating. Please refer all your questions to the SPD Chief of Police."

Press Release 7/7/2022 - Street Crimes Unit. pic.twitter.com/Mjb6geRksb — Scranton Police (@ScrantonPolice) July 7, 2022