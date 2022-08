Police in Dunmore used social media to identify two men suspected of the theft of car parts and other items from a business.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County.

Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday.

They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil.

Both men were arrested Tuesday after police used social media to identify them.

They are both facing theft and conspiracy charges in Lackawanna County.