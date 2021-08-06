Two Lackawanna County residents die in New Jersey crash

The deadly wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Egg Harbor Township, near Atlantic City.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Two people from Lackawanna County have died after a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey on Thursday.

Timothy Millett, 51, and Sara Hutchison, 35, both from Clarks Summit, died from injuries in a head-on crash on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township, near Atlantic City, Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators said their vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital where there were pronounced dead shortly after arriving.