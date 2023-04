The crash in Scranton's west side Friday morning also damaged a utility pole.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash in Lackawanna County sent two drivers to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Luzerne Street and South Sherman Avenue in Scranton's west side.

The road was shut down while crews cleaned up the crash.

A utility pole was also damaged in the wreck.