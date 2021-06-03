Two homes destroyed after early morning fire in Lackawanna County

Officials say the fire sparked just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Flames destroyed two homes early Saturday morning in part of Lackawanna County.

State police say the blaze sparked just before 5 a.m. along Lake Road in Benton Township.

Troopers believe the fire started on an attached porch and then spread to the home next door.

Investigators say a man who lives at one of the homes woke up to the house filled with smoke.

He was able to wake up his mother and get her and the family's dog out safely.