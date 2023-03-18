The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick and The Society of Irish Women both held dinners.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a night to celebrate Irish heritage.

The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Lackawanna County held their Annual Dinner.

This was the first time the organization held its dinner outside the county.

It took place at Mohegan Pennsylvania, in Plains Township.

Genetti Manor in Dickson City has hosted the dinner since 1984, but that venue closed back in June, and they needed a big venue to host them.

The president of the organization says there is a lot of heritage to celebrate in our area, and the night was all about the Irish.

"Tonight is a celebration of our Irish heritage. All of Northeastern Pennsylvania is deep in ethnic diversity and different groups, so tonight, we celebrate our Irish heritage," said Albert O'Donnell, President of Friendly Sons St. Patrick Lackawanna County.

The Society of Irish Women also held a dinner to celebrate their heritage.

The dinner was held at the Radisson on Lackawanna Avenue in Scranton.

The Holy Cross High School Choir and the Black Diamond Bagpipe Performers were there to get folks in the Irish spirit.

This was the first time the society was able to hold its annual dinner before the pandemic.