The Lackawanna County D.A. confirmed the deaths Tuesday afternoon.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two bodies were recovered from the scene of a fire on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore, according to the Lackawanna County district attorney. One person is still unaccounted for.

The D.A. is not releasing names or the relationship the three individuals had until family members are formally notified.

The fire at the building on Wheeler Avenue started around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials said four people made it out and were taken to hospitals.