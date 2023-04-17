Two fires in Jessup ruled arson

State police say three homes that burned on Saturday night were intentionally set, and one of the fire victims says his family is lucky to be alive.

JESSUP, Pa. — George Marhevka is still in shock after the house he's called home for 20 years is now unliveable.

"I'm angry, really angry. I mean, look at it," Marhevka said.

Flames tore through three homes along 4th Avenue in Jessup Saturday night.

State police say the fire started in the vacant home next to Marhevka's and have ruled it arson.

Firefighters were faced with an intense fire as the flames quickly spread to the neighboring homes.

Marhevka says his 11-year-old daughter saw the fire and woke the whole family up.

"We were all sleeping and wouldn't have even known because it went up so fast that we wouldn't have even had a chance if nobody was there to get us out. She's our hero," Marhevka said.

This was the second fire in the borough in two days. The day before, the old Library Pizza restaurant on Church Street burned down.

State police are still searching for a cause there but say both fires were intentionally set.

Neighbors we spoke with say fires in vacant homes are bad enough, but when lives are at risk, it makes the crime worse.

"He could have killed a lot of people, and that's the scariest part. Then to just wake up and lose everything. I just can't imagine," said Brandy Mahnke.

Marhevka says he's thankful his family is alive and they will rebuild. They are still searching for their cat named Stitch while investigators search for a suspect.

"It's karma. It'll come around, and it is. Unfortunately, this is where it's starting to come around, but the people responsible will pay."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Marhevka family.

State police ask neighbors to check for video from the night of the fire and report anything suspicious.