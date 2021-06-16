Two bridges set to be replaced in Scranton

PennDOT said the West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge and the Elm Street Bridge have fallen into disrepair.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Skycam 16 gives us an overhead view of the West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge and the Elm Street Bridge.

PennDOT said both of these bridges in Scranton are falling apart and need to be replaced.

It's going to take more than a year to replace both bridges.

Moletsky's Auto Sales is right near the West Lackawanna Bridge. A detour here takes drivers half a mile away.

"Well, I don't like the idea of losing traffic in front of my business but I think in the long run it will be a lot better because it will make the area look a lot better," Owner Mike Moletsky said.

PennDOT said construction for both projects would begin in two years.

"The West Lackawanna and Elm Street bridges are both at the end of their lifespan. A lot of the bridges in this area are older and they are needing to be replaced and finally, the funds have come through and we're able to do this project," Jessica Ruddy of PennDOT said.

Frank Burton said these bridge projects can't be done soon enough.

"If the money is there and the funding is there, let's do it because you can't wait for something to fall down and have somebody get hurt or killed," Burton said.

PennDOT will have a detour set up while construction is going on the Elm Street Bridge that's about a mile and a half long. People who live nearby say that's going to add time to their commute.

"This way is going to be very inconvenient for us because it's a longer way to go around," Neighbor Nicole Sampson said.

PennDOT will be holding virtual public meetings to give people an opportunity to voice their opinions on the bridge replacement projects. That will be held on June 30th.

The Elm Street Bridge public meeting will begin at 5:00 PM and the West Lackawanna Avenue Bridge public meeting will begin at 7:00 PM.

Individual registration will be required for each meeting.