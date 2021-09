Police say two drunk men were firing shots in a residential neighborhood just before 3 a.m.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two men were arrested in Lackawanna County after police say they were firing a gun early Saturday morning.

Dustyn Radzerk, of Carbondale, and Daniel Churchill, of Reading, both 20, face reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges.

Police say the two were firing a gun off in residential areas Carbondale just before 3 a.m. while drunk.