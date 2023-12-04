Twirl-A-Thon for St. Joseph's this weekend

A decades-long tradition is back this weekend to raise money for a special place in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you plan to shop at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday, you can catch a performance and have a chance to make a difference in someone's life.

Kali Mercatili is getting ready for the annual Twirl-A-Thon to benefit St. Joseph's Center. She attended her first marathon day of twirling with her mother, the coach, at 6 months old.

"It's really fun. She's there for support, and I love having her as my coach," Kali said.

The event is a longstanding tradition in Lackawanna County, 44 years strong.

It's also a tradition for the Mercatili family.

"My mother was my teacher, and now my daughter Kali is here," Kathleen Mercatili said.

Of all the events the Double R Twirlettes participate in, this one is their favorite.

Morgan Tullio says the routine is the same, but there's something special behind this performance, knowing it's all to help make a difference in the lives of kids and adults with disabilities.

"It's definitely motivational to know why we're doing this and why we're putting in so much work," Tullio said.

"I think the best part of the event is the residents from the center come, and they watch the girls perform, and we give them pom poms and streamer batons. They have a wonderful time at the performance, and it's wonderful for our students to see who they're actually helping," Kathleen Mercatili said.

"It's really reassuring because it shows that they care for us and respect us, and it goes vice versa. We do the same for them," Sadie Solensky said.

The Twirlettes can see their contributions at work in more ways than one.

"With charitable dollars, we're able to expand services and try something new. An example might be our Trinity child care center which we opened ten years ago now. When we first did that, we needed some extra dollars to be able to get started. So, with fundraisers such as the Twirl-A-Thon, we're able to do really nice things for the people we support," said Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot IHM, executive director of St. Joseph's Center.

The girls have been raising money for the last couple of weeks. There will also be donation jars at the performance.

The Twirl-A-Thon is set for Saturday at the Viewmont Mall from noon until 2 p.m.