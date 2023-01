Starting Sunday, it will cost drivers even more to travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the 5 percent rate hike was approved last summer.

On Friday, traveling from Pittston to the end of the northeast extension will cost you $23.70.

If you have EZ Pass, it costs $11.50.

Beginning Sunday, it will be $24.90 and $12.10, respectively.