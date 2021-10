The rain didn't stop all the ghosts and ghouls from attending a trunk or treat in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Pa. — All the ghosts and ghouls came out to a trunk or treat on Saturday night in Lackawanna County.

The Riverside West Elementary School in Taylor hosted the trunk or treat event along Davis Street.

The event had quite the turnout of kids decked out in their scariest costumes, collecting their favorite treats.

Kids could also check out a "haunted" school bus and fire engine.

The trunk or treat continued despite Saturday's rain in Lackawanna County.