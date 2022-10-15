Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County

The trunk or treat was held at Corky's Garden Path Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County.

Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday.

There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items.

There was also wine tasting for those of age.

There were raffle baskets with the proceeds being donated to different charities, and, of course, there was lots of candy.

"Some of the costumes we've seen since 11 o'clock have been hilarious and adorable; it's just been a treat," said Patrick Capitano, Corky's Garden Path.

"We're going trunk or treating," said Franco Cavalieri.

"I'm getting snickers, Twix, Hershey bars, pretzels," said Jett Weidow.

Many local businesses joined in on the fall fun in Lackawanna County.