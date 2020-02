The event is planned for Thursday at Lackawanna College.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Fox News Channel will host a live town hall with President Donald Trump next week in Scranton.

The town hall will be broadcast from Lackawanna College on Vine Street on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

There is no word on if any tickets will be available to the public.