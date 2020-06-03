Trump talks coronavirus, health care

The people inside the Scranton Cultural Center were very happy with what the president said.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Donald Trump was given a standing ovation from the crowd inside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Fox News Channel Town Hall broadcast.

Many were eager to ask the president their own questions.

One voter from Wyoming wanted to know more about the president’s response to the coronavirus.

“One of the things I did was I closed down the borders to China and to other areas that are very badly effected and really having a lot of troubles... I closed them down very early against the advice of everybody and we've been given rave reviews,” President Trump said.

Another voter from Dallas expressed his concerns about insult politics. He asked how the president plans on uniting this divided country.

“The way we unite is really through success and I really feel that way. I mean there's two ways of doing it, turning your cheek, but I wouldn't be sitting here if I turned my cheek,” Trump said.

One voter from Kingston was given special attention from the president.

“David, you’re my man! I like that,” President Trump said.

David Hines was a life-long democrat until the 2016 election when he voted for President Trump. Hines is just one example of a voter who switched from blue to red. That helped secure Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania and ultimately the country in 2016.

Hines said he would vote for President Trump again this time around.

“I like what's happened in the country in the last four years and I'm thankful for your efforts, sir. I hope we can continue on that,” Hines said.

President Trump emphasized his creation of jobs at the Fox News Channel town hall.