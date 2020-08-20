Trump supporters gather early for glimpse of president

The campaign event in Old Forge drew fans and foes of Pres. Trump.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump's visit to Lackawanna County drew hundreds of supporters who lined up in front of Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge to see him arrive.

"America first! Four more years! Four more years!"

President Trump is back in Pennsylvania on the same day Joe Biden, who has ties to the Scranton area, will accept the Democratic presidential candidacy.

People started showing up as early as 8 a.m. to get a good spot to see Trump's motorcade go by.

"Extremely exciting! Extremely excited. Honored! We're so honored to have him here. We can't wait," said Stacie Beviglia.

President Trump's motorcade arrived at the venue shortly after 3 p.m. to a sea of supporters, cheering and waving.

The event inside Mariotti was closed to the public but that didn't discourage people from showing up to express their hope for President Trump to be reelected.

"We need a man who's going to be strong the way Trump is. Speaks his mind and is trying to drain that swamp, getting rid of everybody that doesn't belong there," said Dwayne McDavitt of Larksville.

Jim Peperno lives across the street from Mariotti Building Products and was not pleased about the president's visit to his neighborhood.

"He'll come and he'll lie at Mariotti's and then pull out of here. No truth, no truth whatsoever," Peperno said.

Kyle Stratton came up from Nanticoke to express his displeasure with President Trump. He feels like our area will be a key to whomever gets elected and wanted it to be known there is support for Joe Biden.

"We're in an area that flip flops. We voted for Obama both times he ran for office. I think we're an area that has the ability to change pretty easily and pretty quickly, so showing your face around here is important," Stratton said.

Trump supporters agree that this second visit to the area this year means Pennsylvania is important.

The president visited a health care products facility in the Lehigh Valley in May and took part in a Fox News town hall event at the Scranton Cultural Center in March.