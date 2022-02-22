Trucker convoy plans protest in Washington D.C.

A convoy of protesting truckers could impact your morning commute Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thousands of truckers are heading to Washington D.C. over the next several days, and a group from Scranton plans to join them.

The convoy will head south on Interstate 81 from Scranton beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23.

Police in Washington D.C. are preparing for major traffic disruptions this week after three weeks of protests in Canada.

Truckers halted traffic to protest the vaccine mandate for truckers entering the country.

"I think we have to be realistic about what we potentially can see there will be disruptions to traffic, that type of thing and I think we need to be candid with the public about the expectations based upon what we've seen in Ottawa," said Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.

The truckers meeting in our Nation's Capital are also protesting COVID restrictions, as well as increased gas prices and critical race theory.

Scranton businessman and vocal critic of the president Bob Bolus is leading the convoy from our area.

He said, "We'll shut interstate systems down around the country and literally teach them, who are you going to arrest? We're not coming there just to starve them, we're going to choke you like a boa constrictor and you'll have nothing. You'll either listen to us and listen to one most important thing the 'we the people.'"

Other groups plan to arrive in time for President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1.

Organizers stress the protest will remain peaceful, but they hope any inconvenience or disruption sends a message to the president.