Part of Oak Street was shut down after the tractor-trailer struck the underpass around noon on Monday.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A truck was badly damaged after hitting a bridge in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

A tractor-trailer hit an overpass on Oak Street in Taylor around noon. The driver managed to get through to the other side, but the trailer was heavily damaged.

Debris on the road from the smashed trailer kept traffic in the area tied up.