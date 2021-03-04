Trout season officially underway

Usually there are two opening dates, but due to COVID-19 state officials combined the two to one.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the day fisherman and women have been waiting for.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, trout season is officially underway.

Newswatch 16 caught up with dozens of anglers at a creek along Richter Avenue in Scranton.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked more than three million trout across more than eight hundred streams and lakes.

Usually, there are two opening days in Pennsylvania, one for 18 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and one for the rest of the state.