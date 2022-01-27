Troopers: Man assaulted with hot oil, skillet

Richard Charkowsky allegedly threw the hot oil and potatoes in the victim's face, and beat him with the pan.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers say hot cooking oil and a metal skillet were the weapons used in an assault in Lackawanna County.

State police say Richard Charkowsky, 27, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was frying potatoes Sunday at a home in Thornhurst Township when, for no apparent reason, threw the hot oil and potatoes in the victim's face.

Then, he allegedly beat the man over the head with the skillet so hard the handle fell off.

The victim suffered burns and a head injury.

Charkowsky is locked up on several charges in Lackawanna County.